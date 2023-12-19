I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound is closed after fatal crashes at two different locations in Boone County.

The first crash happened around 7 p.m. near the Richwood Road exit, according to dispatchers.

The second crash happened four miles from the first near Walton and involved multiple vehicles.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is expected to be shut down for some time and is asking residents to stay away from northbound I-75/I-71

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo provided)

