Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound is closed after fatal crashes at two different locations in Boone County.

The first crash happened around 7 p.m. near the Richwood Road exit, according to dispatchers.

The second crash happened four miles from the first near Walton and involved multiple vehicles.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is expected to be shut down for some time and is asking residents to stay away from northbound I-75/I-71

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Photo provided)
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Photo provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Preble County residents mourn loss of sheriff’s deputy and local man killed in crash
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Covington police investigating shooting on Bakewell Street
Stock photo
Ambulance, multiple vehicles in Adams County crash, police say
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is taking a swing at a new hobby, golf.
Teeing it up with Tee Higgins: Bengals star finds new hobby
Lawrence Sherman, Brandon McCollum and Jeffrey Wiley were sentenced in Ohio Southern District...
Three Cincinnati men sentenced in federal court for stealing mail