I-75/I-71 reopen in NKY after 2 fatal crashes

I-71/I-75 northbound shut down in Boone County
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound reopened on Tuesday morning after two fatal crashes happened in different parts of Boone County.

The northbound interstates were closed for several hours Monday.

I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton

According to Boone County dispatchers, the first crash happened around 7 p.m. near the Richwood Road exit.

The second crash happened four miles from the first near Walton and involved multiple vehicles.

Both highways have since reopened.

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Photo provided)
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Photo provided)

