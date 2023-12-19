I-75/I-71 reopen in NKY after 2 fatal crashes

The video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound reopened on Tuesday morning after two fatal crashes happened in different parts of Boone County.

The northbound interstates were closed for several hours Monday.

According to Boone County dispatchers, the first crash happened around 7 p.m. near the Richwood Road exit.

The second crash happened four miles from the first near Walton and involved multiple vehicles.

Both highways have since reopened.

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo provided)

