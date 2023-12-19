LIVE: Jake Browning meets with media ahead of Saturday’s road game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Quarterback Jake Browning, coming off another overtime win, will meet with the media at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch Browning’s press conference in the video above.

The Bengals quarterback takes the podium about two hours after his head coach, Zac Taylor, did.

Browning and the Bengals (8-6) are preparing for this week’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) without knowing if Ja’Marr Chase will play Saturday.

Taylor said earlier Tuesday that Chase is day-to-day, which contradicts NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s report saying Chase is expected to miss the game due to a sprained AC joint.

Since stepping in for injured Joe Burrow, Browning has helped Cincinnati get back into the playoff race.

The Bengals have gone 3-1 in Browning’s four starts. The lone loss came in his first start, which was against Pittsburgh, on Nov. 26.

Cincinnati only managed to score 10 points in that loss. Since then, the Bengals have won three straight games by scoring 27 or more points in the victories.

The Bengals and Steelers play at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.