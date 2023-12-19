Zac Taylor not ready to rule out Chase for Steelers game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Head coach Zac Taylor is not ruling out wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for Saturday’s AFC North rivalry game in Pittsburgh.

Chase’s status for this week’s game became uncertain following a report on Monday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals’ star playmaker suffered a sprained AC joint in the team’s Week 15 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He was unable to finish the game.

Rapoport said on Monday that Chase underwent an MRI. The results, according to the NFL insider, left Chase unlikely to play in the Bengals’ upcoming road game.

Taylor said on Sunday following the week his star wide receiver is considered day-to-day.

Cincinnati’s head coach doubled down on that Tuesday, saying they are continuing to take it day-to-day with Chase’s injury.

When asked if Chase could play this week against Pittsburgh, Taylor nodded, saying, “We’ll see how the week goes.”

Zac Taylor on report that Ja’Marr Chase will miss Sunday’s game: “We’ll take it day to day.”



Nodded his head yes when asked if Chase has a chance to play this week, but added, “we’ll see how the week goes.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 19, 2023

While Chase’s status is up in the air, the Bengals know they will be without one of their key defensive players.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader tore a quad tendon in the game against the Vikings. The injury will keep him out for the rest of the year.

The Bengals take on the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

