Man arrested after trailer stolen from business, jail records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is behind bars after reportedly stealing a Stealth Utility trailer from a local business owner, according to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Miles Blakeman, 45, is accused of stealing the $9,000 vehicle from Absolute Buyer Recovery Service East on Aug. 21, Reading police said.

“It had a flat tire, and it had been there for several days, and then poof, it was gone,” the business owner Heidi Lamkin explained.

Lamkin says a compressor and a generator were also stolen.

“Was it worth it, really? Yeah, you got a couple of air compressors and a generator and some tools, and now you’re going to jail,” Lamkin said.

A Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit shows that Reading police arrested Blakeman on Dec. 14 after Lamkin said her son saw one of the air compressors that was in the stolen trailer on Facebook Marketplace.

Lamkin says they sent the photos they had and photos of the air compressor to officers.

Once police started investigating, they executed a search warrant at Blakeman’s residence. The affidavit says they discovered that Blakeman had several firearms, including a .45 caliber handgun, in his bedroom, which he admitted having to police.

Blakeman cannot own a firearm due to his drug trafficking conviction in January, court documents said.

The Hamilton County Criminal Complaint states that police recovered the stolen trailer at Blakeman’s home.

Jail records show that Blakeman is facing two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Lamkin stated that she plans to monitor her business more closely with tracking devices.

Blakeman is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 26.

