Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died after he attempted to run across Interstate 75 following a 4-vehicle accident Monday night.

Deputies say 70-year-old Philip Latham died after he was involved in a crash near the Richwood Road exit.

They were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. and discovered that 41-year-old Joseph York was driving a Toyota Tacoma on the I-75 overpass near the Richmond Road Exit when he lost control of his car due to the icy road conditions, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says York first traveled into the left emergency lane and attempted to regain control of his car when he was hit by a Ford Focus driven by 70-year-old Philip Latham of Loveland, Ohio.

After the crash, York continued across all lanes of travel and collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by 65-year-old Deborah Koven of Independence, KY, and a Paper Transport, LLC Freightliner driven by 59-year-old Hugh Daley of Willis, TX, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says all of the vehicles were on the right side of the highway after the crash, except for the Ford Focus, which was still in the emergency lane facing the wrong side of the road.

Within 10 minutes of the accident, Latham got out of his car and attempted to run across the highway to where the other three vehicles were, deputies said.

Deputies say Latham was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by 43-year-old Nathan Carmony of Hebron.

Latham was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies do not believe that speed or intoxication contributed to either crash, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.