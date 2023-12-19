Middletown City School District to close for total solar eclipse in April

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown City School District is one of the Ohio school districts that announced Tuesday that they will close for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, marking the occasion as a calamity day.

Due to the rare occurrence of the eclipse, the population near the center line, north of Butler County, is expected to triple or even quadruple, resulting in high demand for businesses such as hotels, campsites, and restaurants.

The last time a total solar eclipse passed through the area was in 1806.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience marks a valuable learning opportunity for our students. Each student will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses, allowing them to safely observe the historic event,” the school district stated.

The next total solar eclipse will be in 2099.

