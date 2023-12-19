Ohio deputy’s death was ‘gut punch’ for law enforcement, sheriff says

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson is still processing the death of one of his deputies in a head-on crash Monday.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving his sheriff’s vehicle southbound on State Route 503 when it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayheart, 36, of West Elkton.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

“You get the call at 4, 4:30 in the morning, that’s the phone call you don’t want to get,” Sheriff Simpson said. “So, it was a long day yesterday.”

The call is the worst any official in law enforcement can get - the death of a fellow deputy or officer.

“Our office, law enforcement, took a gut punch yesterday with the death of Deputy Hamilton,” said Sheriff Simpson. “Our thoughts and our prayers go out to Deputy Hamilton’s family, and we also want to send those out to the Gayhart Family as well because two people lost their lives yesterday.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called in to investigate what led up to and what caused the crash.

Sheriff Simpson says they are providing any information the highway patrol asks for, but they are not involved in the investigation.

In the meantime, they’re working to plan a funeral for the deputy who was a Navy Reservist as part of the National Guard and a father to a 10-year-old girl.

“He had a sense of humor,” Sheriff Simpson said of Hamilton. “Cops have to have a sense of humor, and he had that and [was] just a good solid worker.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized for Hamilton or Gayhart at this time.

