Police investigate shooting in Ft. Mitchell Kroger parking lot, police chief says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FT. MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot near Dixie Highway on Tuesday morning, according to Fort Mitchell Police Chief Nader.

Officers say they received a call about the shooting around 9:15 a.m.

Chief Nader says they have everyone who was supposedly involved in the shooting.

There is no active threat to the public at this time, the chief said.

Chief Nader says the gas pump area will be closed for the remainder of the investigation.

