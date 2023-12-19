Reading police ask for help to locate missing 18-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading police are trying to find an 18-year-old who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Police say NA’Shya Neemiah Gowdy left the Lighthouse High School in Cincinnati around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 and has not returned.

NA’Shya is described as 5′6″ and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black bubble coat, and brown boots.

Police say she has been on social media but has not said where she is.

NA’Shya suffers from PTSD, ADHD, and an intellectual disability, Reading Police say.

She is supposed to be under 24/7 care and custody of Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Anyone with information about NA’Shya is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at (513) 733-4122 or the Hamilton County dispatch at (513) 825-2280.

