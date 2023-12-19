Contests
Retired surgeon mentors UC medical students

A retired surgeon is now taking his talents out of the operating room and into the classroom.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story of Dr. Alvin Crawford mentoring University of Cincinnati medical students.

