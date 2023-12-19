Contests
Former death row inmate’s new trial delayed

After almost 30 years in prison, Elwood Jones was granted a new trial after a hearing Dec. 20,...
After almost 30 years in prison, Elwood Jones was granted a new trial after a hearing Dec. 20, 2022.(Phil Didion/The Enquirer)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former death row inmate is awaiting the start of his new trial, but he found out on Tuesday it has been delayed.

Elwood Jones returned to a Hamilton County courtroom with his attorney a day before the first anniversary of when he found out he was getting a new trial.

His legal team and Hamilton County prosecutors were in court to discuss the next steps in his murder case, which was set to be re-tried in February, but is now being stalled as the Ohio Supreme Court is taking up an appeal.

Jones was in prison for nearly three decades for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan at the Embassy Suites in Blue Ash, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Prosecutors say the 67-year-old Nathan was attacked and beaten to death in her room during a robbery.

Jones was working at the hotel at the time.

In December 2022, Judge Wende Cross granted Jones a new trial.

Jones told FOX19 NOW earlier this year the wrong man was convicted in the case.

“No matter what no one says, I did not, and I still say I’m not a murderer,” Jones declared. “I was a thief and I’m first to tell you I got a past, but it’s not for violence.”

In August, Judge Cross ruled none of the original testimony from Jones’ 1996 trial could come into the re-trial.

That includes testimony from a Blue Ash police officer who said he found Nathan’s necklace in Jones’ car.

The judge ruled that prosecutors couldn’t include the officer’s testimony because the officer has since died. So, the defense wouldn’t be able to cross-examine him.

However, in court filings, prosecutors argued that without it, their case would be “so weak in its entirety that any reasonable possibility of effective prosecution has been destroyed.”

There’s no timeline on when the appeals court could rule on this and if the state’s request is denied, charges against Jones will be dropped.

As a result, Judge Cross now says the February trial date will instead be a status hearing.

Jones will remain free and without any electronic monitoring due to a medical condition and a doctor’s request.

It was mentioned Tuesday in court that the new trial could begin in the summer or early fall of 2024.

