Sunny but still cold today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be cold today with highs in the mid 30s. The sun will be the main feature today with clear skies tonight as well. With clear skies this evening, it will be cold with a low of 23.

Wednesday will be pleasant and dry with a high of 44. It will be even warmer and still dry Thursday.

We will start to see the chance for rain this weekend. Friday there is a small chance for rain continuing through the weekend. Highs will climb into the 50s and stay there giving way to a very mild holiday weekend. Christmas Day also has a chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid 50s. That means our chance of a White Christmas is near 0 unless there are major changes to the forecast models.

