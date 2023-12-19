Woman claims she fired gun in ‘self-defense’ at Ft. Mitchell Kroger, police say

FT. MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible stolen vehicle situation could have turned deadly after the owner attempted to shoot the alleged car thief outside of a grocery store on Tuesday morning, according to Ft. Mitchell Police Chief Robert Nader.

A man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he sustained a neck injury in the apparent shooting, Ft. Mitchell police say. While it is unknown what struck him - a bullet or broken glass - the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

A press release says police were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to the Kroger on Dixie Highway for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a wrecked white sedan blocking the parking lot’s exit with a group of individuals arguing.

Chief Nader says the owners of the wrecked vehicle that was reported stolen out of Ohio tracked the car to the Ft. Mitchell Kroger gas pump using a phone app. Once they found the vehicle, there was a confrontation between the owners and the alleged thief.

According to the press release, the female owner of the car produced a handgun and fired one shot, which caused injury to the suspect’s neck.

Nader says the woman told police she fired the gun in self-defense of her boyfriend’s life as he tried to drive away with him in the passenger seat.

All parties were detained, the chief reassured, however, no arrests have been made yet. The investigation will be presented to a Kenton County Grand Jury.

Regardless of whether the Grand Jury chooses to charge the car owner with a criminal offense, this was not the appropriate way for the owner to handle the situation. Ft. Mitchell Kroger is always crowded and we can’t have bullets flying through a parking lot full of people or some innocent people are likely to get hurt. The appropriate response would be to call police and let us handle it. No one’s life is worth a Ford Fusion, so let the professionals recover the car to minimize the risk of anyone being injured or killed.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing police will not be releasing names yet.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Ft. Mitchell Det. Jess Hamblin at 859-331-2823 ext 305.

The gas station area and parking lot have since reopened.

