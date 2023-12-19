Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle I-75 crash

Video from Monday’s breaking news coverage.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The person killed in Monday’s four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Northern Kentucky has been identified.

Seventy-year-old Linda Hendricks, of St. Augustine, Florida, died at the scene of the wreck near mile marker 171, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda was a passenger in a Cadillac XT6 that was being driven by 19-year-old Angelina Christoe, of St. Augustine, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

A few minutes before 8:45 p.m., Angelina was driving in the center lane when she started to slow down due to the traffic in front of her, the sheriff’s office explained.

The Cadillac SUV was rear-ended by 35-year-old Union resident Ana Najera Perez’s Ford Ranger, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Tuesday.

The impact sent Angelina’s Cadillac into the left-hand lane, where it was then sideswiped by a Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was being driven by Trevor McElfresh, 23, of Brooksville, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez’s Ford Ranger went into the right-hand lane following the collision. The pickup truck was then sideswiped by a Toyota Highlander driven by Megan Kramer, 33, of Walton.

Two people from the Cadillac were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact: Linda and Ryan Christoe, 22, of Oviedo, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

While Linda was pronounced dead at the scene, Ryan was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office explained Tuesday.

Angelina, the driver of the Cadillac, was not injured. Two other passengers in her vehicle, 71-year-old Bruce Hendricks and 22-year-old Layla Budeiri, went to the hospital and are expected to be okay, the sheriff’s office added.

Kramer, along with two passengers in her Toyota SUV, were not injured.

McElfresh and a 1-year-old that was inside his vehicle are expected to be okay after they were taken to St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital. Catherine McElfresh, 22, Brooksville, was taken to UC Medical Center. She is expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Perez, the driver of the Ford Ranger, was not injured.

Deputies do not think that roadway conditions, speed, or intoxication were factors in the wreck, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

I-75 reopened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

