Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Preble County residents mourn loss of sheriff’s deputy and local man killed in crash
Stock photo
Ambulance among several vehicles involved in Adams County crash
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts, scattered snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures Tuesday morning

Latest News

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho....
Man accused of killing 4 university students in Idaho loses bid to have indictment tossed