1 in critical condition after apartment building fire, officials say

Union Township firefighters are at the scene of an apartment building fire in the 700 block of...
Union Township firefighters are at the scene of an apartment building fire in the 700 block of Old State Route 74.(Canva)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Union Township on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Old State Route 74, down the road from Station 49.

A Union Township firefighter confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition after they were rescued from the building.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once more information is confirmed.

