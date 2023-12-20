1 in critical condition after apartment building fire, officials say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Union Township on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Old State Route 74, down the road from Station 49.

A Union Township firefighter confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition after they were rescued from the building.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

