1 person dead after apartment fire in Union Township

One person died in an apartment fire in Clermont County Wednesday morning, Union Township...
One person died in an apartment fire in Clermont County Wednesday morning, Union Township Interim Fire Chief Mark Fyfee said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following an early Tuesday fire at a Union Township apartment complex, according to Union Township Interim Fire Chief Mark Fyffe.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Old State Route 74, down the road from Station 49.

Chief Fyffe said one person was rescued from the apartment but they were not hurt. No information about the person who died has been released.

The investigation is focusing on smoking material and oxygen inside the apartment, according to the chief.

