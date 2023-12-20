1 person dead after apartment fire in Union Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following an early Tuesday fire at a Union Township apartment complex, according to Union Township Interim Fire Chief Mark Fyffe.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Old State Route 74, down the road from Station 49.

Chief Fyffe said one person was rescued from the apartment but they were not hurt. No information about the person who died has been released.

The investigation is focusing on smoking material and oxygen inside the apartment, according to the chief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.