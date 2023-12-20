2 suspects arrested in Middletown shooting, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men have been arrested for their involvement in the Dec. 10 shooting that sent a man to the hospital, the Middletown Division of Police confirmed.

Faty A. Mendez-Matos, 43, of Middletown, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Logan Avenue and University Boulevard, according to a Middletown press release.

Mendez-Matos is the second suspect to be arrested in the shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue, the press release explained.

Officers discovered a 9mm firearm in Mendez-Matos’s vehicle during his arrest, police say. He is being charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm and one count of having weapons under disability.

The second arrest follows the surrender of another suspect, Frainer Antonio Mendez-Gomez, 25, of Middletown, the press release said. He is being charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

According to the City of Middletown, Mendez-Gomes was released from jail after posting $125,000 in bond.

As of now, it is unknown what the shooting victim’s condition is.

