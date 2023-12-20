Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

2 suspects arrested in Middletown shooting, police say

The shooting happened on Lafayette Avenue on Dec. 10, police said.
The shooting happened on Lafayette Avenue on Dec. 10, police said.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men have been arrested for their involvement in the Dec. 10 shooting that sent a man to the hospital, the Middletown Division of Police confirmed.

Faty A. Mendez-Matos, 43, of Middletown, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Logan Avenue and University Boulevard, according to a Middletown press release.

Mendez-Matos is the second suspect to be arrested in the shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue, the press release explained.

Officers discovered a 9mm firearm in Mendez-Matos’s vehicle during his arrest, police say. He is being charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm and one count of having weapons under disability.

The second arrest follows the surrender of another suspect, Frainer Antonio Mendez-Gomez, 25, of Middletown, the press release said. He is being charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

According to the City of Middletown, Mendez-Gomes was released from jail after posting $125,000 in bond.

As of now, it is unknown what the shooting victim’s condition is.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case

Latest News

One person died in an apartment fire in Clermont County Wednesday morning, Union Township...
1 person dead after apartment fire in Union Township
Warmer weather is here
A man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set another man's truck on fire
Caught on camera: Surveillance video shows man accused of setting neighbor’s truck on fire
Parents react to the closing of St. Martin of Tours in Cheviot
Parents react to the closing of St. Martin of Tours in Cheviot