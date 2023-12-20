Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Abduction leads to suspect hit and killed on I-75

I-75 Northbound At Ezzard Charles Expected To Be Closed For Extended Time
Police on scene of deadly crash
Police on scene of deadly crash(Wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - I-75 northbound is shut down this morning after a reported abduction that led to a deadly crash, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge.

Theetge says her officers saw a car allegedly involved in an abduction multiple times overnight.

According to the chief, the suspect was able to elude officers before getting out of his car.

Police say the suspect then ran away from officers. Those officers called a K-9 unit.

Before officers were able to apprehend the suspect, he ran onto the expressway and was hit by a car, or multiple cars, killing him.

This is a developing story we will update through the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
Miles Blakeman was arrested and is accused of stealing a utility trailer.
Man arrested after trailer stolen from business, jail records show
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two males shot in Greenfield Township, police say
A woman from Forest Park is offering a $1,500 reward after her two dogs were killed while her...
Forest Park family offering $1,500 after their 2 dogs killed
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case
Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’