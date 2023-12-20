Abduction leads to suspect hit and killed on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - I-75 northbound is shut down this morning after a reported abduction that led to a deadly crash, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge.

Theetge says her officers saw a car allegedly involved in an abduction multiple times overnight.

According to the chief, the suspect was able to elude officers before getting out of his car.

Police say the suspect then ran away from officers. Those officers called a K-9 unit.

Before officers were able to apprehend the suspect, he ran onto the expressway and was hit by a car, or multiple cars, killing him.

This is a developing story we will update through the morning.

