Bengals players deliver gifts to kids at Jump for Joy event

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Christmas is only a few days away and the Cincinnati Bengals are already getting in the holiday spirit by giving back to the community.

It was a night full of fun and smiles on Tuesday as the children across the Tri-State went to Sky Zone in Springdale and got not one, but two dream gifts - a present hand-delivered by a Bengals player themselves.

“I always tell kids, ‘I want you to dream big and then I want you to dream even bigger because what you think is possible, you can achieve two times, three times more,’” said Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams.

Williams and Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai are just a few of the big names NFL fans have seen on the field at Paycor Stadium. But these football stars traded in their jerseys for some blue socks on Tuesday as they dunked and jumped with kids from Inner City Youth Group at SkyZone.

“Our goal is to get them around the players so when they see them on TV next week and the following week they can say ‘Hey that’s the guy that came to my event. That’s the guy that gave me my Christmas present,’ that kind of brings the whole community together,” explained Inner City Youth Group’s Managing Partner Joey Cook.

Cook says the kids made a Christmas Wishlist and then received two or three of the items they asked for.

Giving back to these kids is crucial, Williams said.

“It’s an extremely bittersweet situation because, you know, there’s a lot of people who are fortunate enough to enjoy the holidays and a lot of people look forward to it but at the same time, there’s a lot of people who don’t look forward to it and it’s kind of embarrassing to them and it’s kind of unfortunate and misleading to them because they don’t get the same equivalent opportunities,” Williams explained.

Hunter Reese was just one of many kids who went to the event that night.

“They’re over there playing with us and everything. It’s crazy!” He said. “It’s exciting - it’s entertaining too.”

Although kids, like Reese left with toys, they also left with permission to reach for the stars.

“Me personally, I didn’t grow up here but I have friends that play on the team and played in college and they remember the interactions they had with their favorite players growing up so just, you know, to be able to contribute to that — you know the next Joe Burrow might be here and he can talk about the day he met me or Trayveon or a lot of these players so anytime you can do that, you got to be all in,” Ossai said.

The orange and black scored for the Christmas red and green, bringing smiles to kids and gifting core memories that will last a lifetime.

