Caught on camera: Surveillance video shows man accused of setting neighbor’s truck on fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set his neighbor’s truck on fire.

The owner of the truck says he owns a landscaping and tree care business and the truck was his only means of transporting most of the equipment for his work.

“I actually have a job that I still have tools on site and haven’t finished because of this,” William Hoadley says

Hoadley says he runs his business out of his home and he had hoped that having surveillance cameras out in the open would deter criminals.

“One, two, three. Every angle. I got cameras in the backyard just for reasons of theft and things like that. I have my equipment, this is where I run my business from. I guess he didn’t care or didn’t think they worked,” Hoadley said.

Surveillance video shows sparks coming from the bed of the truck before a person is seen running away down the street.

“I was in shock pretty much. I didn’t know what to think. At first, I thought it could have been an electrical fire. I got to looking at the cameras and I saw the guy creeping around the truck and I was like, who would do this?” William Hoadley said.

Hoadley says it didn’t take him long to realize who he says was to blame.

“I got to thinking about the mirror incident. My kids’ mom stopped by one day and apparently she clipped a mirror down the street on a lady’s van and I guess he took it upon himself to set my truck on fire,” he said.

According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Jesse Jeter admitted to setting the fire.

Jeter now faces an arson charge but Hoadley says that doesn’t bring his truck back.

“It’s a total loss pretty much and I only had liability insurance, SR22, so you know I made a claim but they called the next day and said they can’t cover it,” Hoadley said.

Jeter is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

His case is scheduled to go in front of a grand jury on Dec. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.