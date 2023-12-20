Disabled Huron County dog found chained ‘with only a dish of frozen water’ up for adoption

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A senior dog whose back legs drag behind him was found “all alone chained to an old enclosed truck trailer with only a dish of frozen water,” the Huron County Humane Society confirmed.

Thanks to nearly a month’s worth of love, care, and treatment from his rescuers, the precious pup at heart is ready to find his “fur-ever” home.

The Huron County Humane Society said the approximately 14-year-old dog they named “Shadow” was found on Nov. 29.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Huron County Humane Society with checking on the dog in the 2700 block of SR-18 East in Townsend Township.

The report stated the dog was seized from the property “as a result of the animal’s health and living conditions.”

It is up to the law director to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The humane society said Shadow’s back legs do not hold him up, forcing him to drag himself around by his front legs.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING

While Shadow may not be able to walk with his back legs, he can still move them and wag his tail to show everyone how excited he is to see them, according to the humane society.

Volunteer took him to the park on Dec. 6 (one day after sharing the video above) and helped him walk with the help of a sling held by his human friends.

Veterinarians at of Up & Running K9 Rehabilitation worked to learn the cause of the issues with his back legs, and whether or not it will be reversible, said the humane society.

On Dec. 19, the humane society shared the good news, and the bad news.

The humane society confirmed the bad news is that Shadow’s condition is permanent and progressive, which means he will not walk again.

Dr. Letosky strongly believes Shadow suffers from Degenerative Myelopathy (DM), which the humane society explained is similar to Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Shadow also has what the humane society called some age-related bumps and poor vision.

The good news from the humane society is that Shadow is not in pain and is not suffering.

The humane society said Shadow is “quite comfortable and being spoiled rotten” by his new shelter family as he enjoys resting on “lots of thick cushions and a heated kennel floor.”

According to the humane society, Shadow also has special non-slip reusable piddle pads that prevent him from slipping.

The humane society’s next step is finding Shadow an adopted family who will be the right fit.

“We would prefer someone with experience with disabled dogs,” the Huron County Humane Society stated. “He will need someone who has the time and ability to maintain him with his disabilities.”

Shadow has a wheel chair and special harness that was fitted just for him, so the humane society said he will go home equipped with what he needs to be mobile.

But wait, there’s more...

Shadow is not the only dog the adopted family would be taking home.

“We are also looking for someone who will keep him together with his best friend Tequila, the 10 year old Chihuahua,” the humane society said. “They are very bonded and such a comfort to each other.”

Adopt Shadow and Tequila from the Huron County Humane Society (Huron County Humane Society)

If you want to give the gift of a “fur-ever” home this holiday season, then call the Huron County Humane Society at 419-663-7158 to adopt Shadow and Tequila!

While the humane society said the shelter staff that cares for Shadow is “very dedicated to every animal that comes through the doors, they can not run on dedication alone. They are funded solely on donations from the generous public and a few grants.”

Thanks to the immense generosity of three anonymous donors, the Huron County Humane Society presents the Double Dog Dare Challenge: where each donation now through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $20,000!

[ ‘Double Dog Dare Challenge:’ 3 donors double Huron County Humane Society donations through Dec. 31 ]

This means every dollar donated to the Huron County Humane Society is actually two dollars.

For example, if you donate $10, the humane society will receive $20... In total, the humane society may reach $40,000 in donations before the end of the 2023.

Alongside the costs of giving Shadow the proper care he needs, the Huron County Humane Society said the donations also help cover:

spay/neuter surgeries

food and treats

medical care supplies

other shelter expenses

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE HUMANE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY DOUBLE DOG DARE CHALLENGE ]

If you are unable to donate money, consider donating your time by volunteer at the Huron County Humane Society.

Click here to learn how to become a volunteer.

For those who want to give the gift of a “fur-ever” home, here are the links to all adoptable animals waiting for you at the shelter:

Click here to view adoptable dogs.

Click here to view adoptable cats.

Click here to view adoptable small animals.

The Huron County Humane Society is located at 246 Woodlawn Ave. in Norwalk.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.