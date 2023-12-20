FC Cincinnati’s 2024 schedule released; Messi returning to TQL

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s 2024 schedule has been released and the match many fans will have circled is Lionel Messi’s return to TQL Stadium.

FCC will host Messi and Inter Miami CF on July 6.

The July match will mark the second time Messi has come to TQL to face FCC.

The Orange and Blue’s run to defend the Supporters’ Shield starts on Feb. 25 with a home against Toronto FC.

FCC’s home and road game split is even with 17 games being played at TQL and 17 away from home.

The first Hell is Real match of the season is scheduled for May 11. FCC will travel to Lower.com Field to take on the Columbus Crew.

FCC will host their in-state rival on Sept. 14.

Following a July 20 MLS Cup Playoff rematch against the New York Red Bulls on July 20, the regular season will pause for the second straight season for the month-long Leagues Cup 2024.

Single-match tickets will go on sale in mid-January.

Check out the full schedule here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.