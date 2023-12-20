Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Forest Park family offering $1,500 after their 2 dogs killed

A woman from Forest Park is offering a $1,500 reward after her two dogs were killed while her...
A woman from Forest Park is offering a $1,500 reward after her two dogs were killed while her autistic son was taking them for a walk on Dec. 1, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Forest Park woman is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the owner of a husky that killed her two dogs on Dec. 1.

The husky was put down due to violent behavior by Cincinnati Animal Care, which couldn’t find the owner after a two-week search.

Catrese Mewborn said her autistic son was walking the dogs on Dec. 1 when they were attacked by the husky. She wants to find the owner of the dog who she believes allowed the attack to happen.

“There’s no amount of money that can compensate for my pain,” Mewborn said. “Those were my babies. Those were not dogs to me.”

Mewborn said her son took the two dogs to the local animal hospital after the attack, but they couldn’t be saved.

She said her son’s doctor said he’s still in shock from the attack.

“I’m full of revenge and I’m full of regret because had I been home, that dog would had to chew me up before it got to my babies,” Mewborn said.

She said her son regularly walked the dogs and spent money he saved for an apartment at the animal hospital after the attack.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Miles Blakeman was arrested and is accused of stealing a utility trailer.
Man arrested after trailer stolen from business, jail records show

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two males shot in Greenfield Township, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case
Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
The $70 million project will be home to an 8-lane world-class 8-lane competitive pool which...
$70M Delhi Towne Square biggest investment in township’s history