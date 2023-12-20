Forest Park family offering $1,500 after their 2 dogs killed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Forest Park woman is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the owner of a husky that killed her two dogs on Dec. 1.

The husky was put down due to violent behavior by Cincinnati Animal Care, which couldn’t find the owner after a two-week search.

Catrese Mewborn said her autistic son was walking the dogs on Dec. 1 when they were attacked by the husky. She wants to find the owner of the dog who she believes allowed the attack to happen.

“There’s no amount of money that can compensate for my pain,” Mewborn said. “Those were my babies. Those were not dogs to me.”

Mewborn said her son took the two dogs to the local animal hospital after the attack, but they couldn’t be saved.

She said her son’s doctor said he’s still in shock from the attack.

“I’m full of revenge and I’m full of regret because had I been home, that dog would had to chew me up before it got to my babies,” Mewborn said.

She said her son regularly walked the dogs and spent money he saved for an apartment at the animal hospital after the attack.

