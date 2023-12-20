Funeral services announced for Preble County sheriff’s deputy killed in crash

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Services have been announced for a Preble County sheriff’s deputy who died in a head-on collision Monday.

Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving his sheriff’s vehicle southbound on State Route 503 when it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayheart, 36, of West Elkton.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hamilton had started road duty with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June. A former Navy reservist, he was serving in the National Guard when he joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on Hamilton’s death:

Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as a hero. My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff on all public grounds and buildings throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

Hamilton’s visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 22 at The Pentecostal Tabernacle, located at 480 W. Eaton Pike, Richmond, Ind. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45232. He will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

