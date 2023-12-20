Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Preble County residents mourn loss of sheriff’s deputy and local man killed in crash
Stock photo
Ambulance among several vehicles involved in Adams County crash
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts, scattered snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures Tuesday morning

Latest News

Officials said a man was trapped for nearly five hours at a Paulding County concrete facility...
Worker rescued after being trapped in hopper for hours at concrete facility
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses