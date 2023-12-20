Louisville teen attracts national attention when she uses Post-its to spread messages of kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a place where others might be thinking about shopping, Brooklynn Riley is giving. The 16-year-old writes Post-it note messages of compassion and support, and leaves them stuck to the car windows of random strangers.

“They just have little positive messages on them,” Brooklynn said, “to encourage people throughout their day and to remind them that they are loved.”

One of the hand-written notes reads, “Your smile and laugh bring such light into this world. I’m glad you exist.”

Another reads: “Just because someone carries it well doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy. Love one another always.”

“So, one time we were like, what if we just put little positive messages like on people’s car?” Brooklyn said Wednesday as she posted messages on cars in a Middletown shopping center parking lot. “And we had done it once but we kind of came back to this idea. What if we did this daily are found a way to incorporate into our life daily? So, the original goal was to put one out per day, but we’ve already exceeded our goal now.”

What started over a year ago with a single impulsive post-it, has taken on a life of its own and 1,500 post-it notes later, even Brooklynn’s mom is surprised.

“I don’t know, I just feel like, I don’t know, she was just born with it,” Jenny Riley said. “I never expected it. She just inspires me every day just to be a better person. She’s amazing.”

People Magazine thought so too. In October, People named Brooklynn to their list of “Girls Changing the World.”

“It was pretty surreal because it’s People Magazine. So huge,” Brooklynn said. “And it just seemed like it was something so small that started, but it had come so far. It was something I never expected. So, I think it just goes to show how the little things can really turn into the big things.”

Brooklyn also started a line of merchandise promoting the phrase “Stick 2 Kindness.” The money goes to a charity promoting mental health of kids.

“We always get really good reactions out of the people who say how much they needed to hear the messages,” Brooklyn said. “I think once you feel that feeling once, then it feels better than almost receiving yourself.”

