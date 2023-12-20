Loveland honoring U.S. military members through year-round program

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The city of Loveland is starting a year-round tradition to recognize and honor U.S. military members.

Lining the city streets are 33 banners. Each banner is painted with a different face, name, and how that person served our country.

Terry Stouder and Ben Parker are part of the city’s Veterans Memorial Committee.

They say the project started three years ago after members expressed that they wanted to do more for U.S. military personnel.

“Everybody was very excited to help us, but it’s just not a quick process,” explained Parker. “At one point, financing was an issue, but Duke helped out, the local American Legion helped that a lot. The city of Loveland helped us out a lot and really drove the cost of the project down significantly to where we were able to offer it.”

Every two years the banners will be swapped out to recognize a new batch of heroes.

Honoring military members is something Parker says is important to him and the committee.

“The committee has been around for a long time,” explained Parker. “Loveland has a lot of really cool places around the community for veterans, our veterans, so I too am a veteran. So, as a veteran, I appreciate that.”

So, who are these brave men and women?

Corporal David Tracy served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

There’s also Sgt. Jerry Davis, who earned three medals, including the Purple Heart.

While they didn’t serve at the same time, they are all considered local heroes, who left a lasting impression for the generations to come.

“So much excitement over the years is, as the current banners are, move on to the next generation of banners, and so that’s the future is growing locations,” said Parker. “New banners, new veterans.”

You can find a map of the banners in Loveland here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.