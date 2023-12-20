Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say

Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man faces charges after police said he drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic during a police chase while three children were in the car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., officers said they were flagged down by Laquint Stevenson’s girlfriend, who told officers that he hadn’t allowed her to get out of his vehicle, which also had three children inside.

She told officers that he threatened to beat her if she didn’t get into the car, and said she was afraid that he would carry out his threat because of his previous domestic violence history, including arrests, the affidavit stated.

The woman told officers that she got out of the vehicle when Stevenson pulled into a gas station to put air in one of his tires. She also called for help to get the children out, police said.

Officers said when they walked up to Stevenson’s vehicle and told him to get out, he refused and drove off with the three children still inside.

The officers said they returned to their squad cars and pursued Stevenson’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, the affidavit stated.

Police said he drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds over 100 mph.

A short time later, Stevenson got out of the vehicle and ran away, leaving the children inside, according to police.

Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.

Officers returned the children safely to Stevenson’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case

Latest News

FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
One person died in an apartment fire in Clermont County Wednesday morning, Union Township...
1 person dead after apartment fire in Union Township
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news...
Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe
Warmer weather is here