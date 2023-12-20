‘Mental Health Issue’: Woman explains what happened in deadly alleged abduction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 opened back up on Tuesday afternoon after a reported abduction led to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Queensgate.

Cincinnati police say the alleged abductor was killed when he ran across the highway Monday night by an unknown vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Since then, the alleged suspect was identified as 34-year-old Tommy Ashley, according to his family.

However, the woman, who police believe was abducted, said she was not and that Ashley was one of her very good friends.

“I haven’t known him that long but he felt like a lifelong friend. It was crazy how close we got. His memories are going to live through everyone and no one is going to forget him. He definitely made a mark on everybody,” she said.

According to the woman, who wants to stay anonymous, the 34-year-old was going through a mental health episode at the time and that is what led to the situation on I-75.

“I really want people to know it was not an abduction, it was not a kidnapping, it was a mental health issue,” she explained. “Tommy was dealing with mental health issues that caused him to believe people were following him, chasing him and trying to either take him away or kill him.”

Before reaching I-75, the woman said she drove around for hours with Ashley in the car with her. During the drive, another friend called Cincinnati police.

She says she tried to stop the vehicle to keep them both safe on the interstate.

“He felt like I was trying to kill him. I was like, ‘No, no. That’s not what’s happening,” she said. “I unlocked the door and said ‘Go, go. Here, you’re free, you’re good.’ He stepped out of the car, looked at police for like 5 seconds, and said, ‘I knew you weren’t going to kill me’ and then took off running..”

The woman did not see Ashley after and later learned he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

“I had to call his friend to get a hold of his family and break the news to them and hearing it from me is one thing, but then seeing it on the news saying [it was] a supposed abduction was even more heartbreaking because that’s the man they know and that’s not the man he is,” the woman explained.

According to Ashley’s friends and family, he was a man who suffered from mental illness and did not get the help he needed and sought in the past.

“If he would’ve gotten the help that he needed, he would still be here today. We would be able to hug him,” she said.

Ashley’s family says he was a good guy who was loved by everybody.

He loved to dance and made everyone smile with his goofiness, they added.

