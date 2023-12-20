Mild and sunny Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday morning is clear and cold with morning lows in the low-to-mid 20s. There will be some widespread frost on windshields, so give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape away and get the defrost cranked up before you head off to work or if you’re traveling to the airport!

Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant and dry with a mild high of 47º.

Thursday will be a tad warmer with more clouds than sun but will remain dry. Friday there is a small chance of rain arriving in the evening with more widespread rain moving in Saturday. Highs will climb into the 50s and stay there giving way to a very mild holiday weekend. Christmas Eve Sunday will be mainly dry but does have a small chance for a few showers, especially in the morning.

Christmas Day also has a chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid 50s. It’s almost a guarantee at this point that a White Christmas will not happen this year.

Wet conditions will continue next Tuesday and Wednesday with warm conditions, but a drier pattern with more seasonable temperatures set up going into New Year’s Weekend.

The El Niño pattern that brings the Ohio River Valley a mild and dry winter looks like it is becoming more organized. Typically in the December of an El Niño winter the weather is unsettled with swings of temperature, some snow and rain and possibly a big storm or two.

Once the El Niño pattern is established the main storm tracks are along the Gulf of Mexico Coast and across southern Canada. The southern storm track means more rain and much more cloud cover in the deep south depressing temperatures there. The northern storm track guides arctic air masses eastward into the North Atlantic.

The result is fairly dry and mild weather for Cincinnati. Mild means the average temperature is warmer than normal but it does NOT mean no cold air outbreaks.

