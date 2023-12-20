Police forced to break up large, ‘unruly’ student crowd at high school

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A large group fight broke out at a local high school after a basketball game on Tuesday, prompting several police agencies to respond.

According to the Norwood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Norwood High School around 9 p.m. for a report of an “unruly crowd.”

While trying to disperse the crowd, a physical altercation occurred with multiple students and aid was needed, a press release says.

After emergency crews were dispatched, several other agencies responded, including the Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Bernard Police Department and the Elmwood Police Department.

The agencies’ response helped prevent further escalation, the police said.

Norwood City Schools and Norwood police are working together to ensure the community’s safety.

One way they plan to do this is by enhancing police presence at events, like the basketball game, to guarantee everyone’s well-being.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.