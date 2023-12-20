Contests
Police forced to break up large, ‘unruly’ student crowd at high school

Several agencies responded to the incident too.
Norwood police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Norwood High School on Tuesday for a report of...
Norwood police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Norwood High School on Tuesday for a report of an unruly crowd.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A large group fight broke out at a local high school after a basketball game on Tuesday, prompting several police agencies to respond.

According to the Norwood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Norwood High School around 9 p.m. for a report of an “unruly crowd.”

While trying to disperse the crowd, a physical altercation occurred with multiple students and aid was needed, a press release says.

After emergency crews were dispatched, several other agencies responded, including the Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Bernard Police Department and the Elmwood Police Department.

The agencies’ response helped prevent further escalation, the police said.

Norwood City Schools and Norwood police are working together to ensure the community’s safety.

One way they plan to do this is by enhancing police presence at events, like the basketball game, to guarantee everyone’s well-being.

Warmer weather is here