Police in search of 2 suspected of Price Hill auto theft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle that was stolen from Price Hill in November.

According to police, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen on November 7.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the Delhi area after being involved in a theft offense, police said.

Police ask if anyone can identify the suspects or have information leading to their arrests to contact Det. Matthew Shideler of the District Three Investigative Unit at 513-263-8347.

Do you recognize these individuals? If so, please call Det. Shideler at 513-263-8347. pic.twitter.com/u6mQstRr1F — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 20, 2023

