Police in search of 2 suspected of Price Hill auto theft

Police are looking for two suspects involved in the Nov. 7 theft of a 2019 silver Chevrolet...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle that was stolen from Price Hill in November.

According to police, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen on November 7.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the Delhi area after being involved in a theft offense, police said.

Police ask if anyone can identify the suspects or have information leading to their arrests to contact Det. Matthew Shideler of the District Three Investigative Unit at 513-263-8347.

