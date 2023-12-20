‘This is a relay race’: Last NKY Democratic representative will not seek re-election in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

Being a public servant is never an easy job, especially when you are a legislator who lives far away from the office and works hours away from loved ones. But leaving a job you care about is never an easy decision either.

After months of discussion with her family, Rep. Roberts decided it was best not to continue her political career as an elected official.

“It’s not easy. I’ve said it before, these seats are hard for normal folks to hold. The job requires months away from those you love and makes it hard to be there at certain times of the year even when your loved ones need you,” she told FOX19 NOW. “Those who run to be true public servants make sacrifices to hold these seats and we need more folks to make that sacrifice.”

Rep. Roberts is not the first Kentucky legislator who plans to leave at the end of their term as 10 others, such as Kentucky Sen. Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown), have also announced their departure from Frankfort.

Serving those who live and work in this district has been an unparalleled honor, and I will forever be grateful for the faith others have placed in me. With their support, I have done all I can to create positive and lasting change for Northern Kentucky and the entire Commonwealth.

The representative is also the last Northern Kentucky Democrat in the General Assembly. As of now, it is unknown if another Democrat will run for her seat.

“Anyone who runs should also know this is a relay race. You can hand the baton off when you need to step back and trust that others will rise up to the challenge in your place,” she said.

Roberts has served in Kentucky’s House of Representatives since 2020 in multiple committees, such as the House Rules and Transportation Committees.

Over her three years of public service, one of Roberts’s most notable accomplishments for Northern Kentucky was the infrastructure plan for the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport to Covington.

“I am grateful that there are infrastructure projects I will always know I had a hand in bringing to our region - the Fourth Street and Brent Spence bridges being at the top of that list,” explained Roberts. “But I am most proud of the times I could truly help an individual constituent solve a problem they were facing, be that through a piece of legislation or connecting them to a needed local service - those are the memories I will most cherish.”

In addition, she has also created legislation that supports victims of crime and sexual assault, secured funding for Northern Kentucky schools, like Northern Kentucky University, and obtained $20 million for State parks.

“I look forward to serving my final year with my foot fully on the gas for this district and all of Kentucky,” she finished.

Despite her departure from public office, Roberts says she will continue to “live a life of public service” for her community and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

