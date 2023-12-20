Two males shot in Greenfield Township, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two males were shot in Greenfield Township on Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on 951 W. North Bend Rd. at around 9 p.m., according to the CPD District 3.

At least one victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Doctors said he would survive.

Officers said they weren’t looking for suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.