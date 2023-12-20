Contests
Two males shot in Greenfield Township, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two males were shot in Greenfield Township on Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on 951 W. North Bend Rd. at around 9 p.m., according to the CPD District 3.

At least one victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Doctors said he would survive.

Officers said they weren’t looking for suspects.

