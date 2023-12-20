Video of scared dog at Clermont County Animal Shelter sparks outcry over proximity to gun range

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Facebook video showing a dog cowering in fear has led to hundreds of people signing a petition to bring attention to the proximity of the Clermont County Animal Shelter and a neighboring gun range.

The 3-year-old dog in the video is Cheddar.

Clermont County Animal Shelter volunteer Megan Dashley said Cheddar’s emotions in the video are a result of gunshots ringing from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office gun range located across the street from the shelter.

“It’s really infuriating and disheartening that they would think or even not think about the placement of it about an animal shelter right next to a sheriff’s gun range would be okay,” Dashley said.

The shelter volunteer says hearing gunshots negatively impacts the dogs.

“When they’re already coming in with an unstable well-being, fears, anxieties, it just kind of exacerbates that,” said Dashley. ”It just kind of makes it a little harder for them to be placed and gives them a disadvantage.”

However, Clermont County Animal Shelter Director Tim Pappas doesn’t necessarily agree.

“In some ways, I feel it’s positive, and the reason is we’re a rural community out here in Clermont County, and there is a lot of gunfire that takes place throughout Clermont County: from target shooting to hunters to organized sporting events,” Pappas said.

Pappas notes that the shelter does have precautions in place for dogs who have a negative reaction to gunfire.

“When we see a dog that’s obviously a little more sensitive than others, we try to take him inside and isolate him from all of that and play some classical music,” Pappas explained.

Moving the shelter or the gun range is not feasible at the moment, Pappas explained.

He said there have been talks about putting up a privacy fence or shrubbery to lessen the noise.

Pappas said the shelter has received support from the board of commissioners and others for the shelter’s upkeep. In the end, he said he knows the hearts of Dashley and other volunteers propelling that petition are in the right place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.