Warm and dry weather continues

Rain chances return this weekend
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are finally climbing out of the freezer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. This is the final full day of fall with the winter solstice happening tomorrow at 10:27pm. Today will be sunny and dry too.

Tomorrow is very similar with highs near 50 under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be dry and a great day to travel ahead of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday there is a small chance for rain but most of the day should be dry with highs remaining in the mid 50s. That means our chance of a White Christmas is gone.

There will be a chance for rain Christmas Day but mainly in the evening hours. Those showers will continue Tuesday.

