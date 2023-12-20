WATCH: 6-year-old patient brings Christmas spirit to Cleveland Clinic as the Grinch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One little boy is bringing the Christmas spirit to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, 6-year-old patient Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the hospital by storm as the Grinch.

6-year-old patient brings Christmas spirit to Cleveland Clinic as the Grinch (Source: Cleveland Clinic/Sugalski Family)

A Cleveland Clinic Children’s spokesperson says Andrew has just loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old.

“He watches the film year-round, has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his green Grinch winter hat everywhere he goes – even during chemotherapy sessions.”

That’s why Andrew’s music therapist suggested his caretakers teamed up for a video bringing Whoville to life.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s facility dog Kid even makes a cameo as Max, the Grinch’s best friend.

