20-year-old murder suspect to appear in court

Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old on Dec. 15 will appear in Hamilton County Court on Thursday for his arraignment.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Mycole Smith.

Cincinnati police say they found the victim laying on the ground on Williamsburg Drive with a gunshot wound at the Villages of Roll Hill apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Mycole was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Xavier Smith, 20, is accused of murder 19-year-old Mycole Smith on Dec. 15.
Xavier Smith, 20, is accused of murder 19-year-old Mycole Smith on Dec. 15.

In addition, Xavier is also accused of violating his probation.

According to court documents, he was found guilty on one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle on May 11.

As punishment, Xavier was sentenced to community control, however, if he violates it, he could spend 18 months in jail, the documents say.

His arraignment is scheduled to be at 8:30 a.m.

