8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island

Inspired by Jackson’s detailed plan, the Schusters and many others, are working to get Coney designated a historic landmark and prevent its demolition.
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old boy from Norwood is trying to save Coney Island, a place that is beloved by his family and so many others.

There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.

“I felt terrible. I just loved going there every year,” Jackson said.

Officials with the 137-year-old Tri-State attraction announced that Coney will be closing permanently on Dec. 31 to make way for a new music and entertainment venue.

“They took it pretty badly. A lot of tears,” said Dylan Schuster, Jackson’s dad.

Jackson’s parents, Dylan and Abby, say Coney Island has been an annual destination for their family.

“It’s extra devastating as a parent to know that these memories that you’ve started, these traditions you’ve started, that they won’t be able to continue,” Abby Schuster, Jackson’s mom, said.

Inspired by Jackson’s detailed plan, the Schusters and many others, are working to get Coney designated a historic landmark and prevent its demolition.

The Cincinnati Preservation Association released a statement Thursday, backing the idea of saving Coney.

“Cincinnati Preservation Association recognizes not every building, site or structure can be saved. However, this is not just a normal site. This is a site filled with millions of memories, is an important national engineering landmark, and is an important site of Black history. The Cincinnati region’s history deserves much better than the bulldozer’s blade. Moving forward, Cincinnati Preservation stands ready to work with community members and elected officials to prevent more loss of our collective history.”

“I feel good that people want to get it back and hopefully it gets back,” Jackson said.

The Schusters say they will be making one last trip to Coney for the Nights of Lights display.

Jackson says that will be an extra special moment as he says goodbye to his favorite place.

Coney Island has been around since 1886, with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

