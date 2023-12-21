Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bahamas-bound cruise ship diverted to New England and Canada due to storm

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.(WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hopefully, passengers didn’t pack only swimsuits because travelers on the MSC Meraviglia had to trade in the Bahamas for New England and Canada in December.

The cruise ship arrived in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday for an offseason stop.

The original seven-day trip was supposed to set sail from New York to the Bahamas this week, but the itinerary changed because of bad weather hitting the Bahamas and South Florida.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call. (LAKEYA ALLEN)

The cruise ship was set to arrive in Saint John, Canada, on Thursday after stops in Boston and Portland.

It will then return to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The ship is carrying about 2,900 passengers.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police say
‘Mental Health Issue’: Woman explains what happened in deadly alleged abduction
Norwood police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Norwood High School on Tuesday for a report of...
Police break up large, ‘unruly’ crowd of students at Tri-State high school
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case
One person died in an apartment fire in Clermont County Wednesday morning, Union Township...
1 person dead after apartment fire in Union Township

Latest News

A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman "distraught" after being charged for miscarrying
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
20-year-old murder suspect to appear in court
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Taylor Swift’s new romance, debt-erasing gifts and the eclipse are among most joyous moments of 2023
Voters speak out after the state's Supreme Court ruled that former president Donald Trump...
Colorado voters react to Trump being removed from ballot