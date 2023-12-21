Contests
Cincinnati investigating 3 dozen car break-ins overnight

Cincinnati police investigating over three dozen car break ins Tuesday night
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating three dozen car break-ins that happened overnight Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said thieves broke into the cars on around four streets, leaving owners upset and frustrated.

Amy Shackleford said her car was parked on St. Leger Place in Evanston on Tuesday when she found it with the passenger side window busted Wednesday.

She said she’s lived in the neighborhood for five years and never had issues.

“It’s really poor timing from a compassion perspective to hit people right from Christmas,” Shackleford said.

St. Leger Place, Dixmont Avenue, Fairfax Avenue and Hewitt Avenue were the streets hit by thieves.

Gojuan Spurling said he would have to pay over $500 to replace the window that was smashed on the car, but the emotional toll was worse.

“My son was killed August 22,” Spurling said. “Earlier this year, I’d actually got the car for him. And here they are just destroying it. It really hurts.”

Cincinnati police said the city is battling a national trend of car break-ins. Making investigations harder is the sporadic targeting of neighborhoods.

Police say they don’t have suspects in Tuesday’s break-ins but are working to curb cases. They asked residents to not leave valuables in cars, especially firearms and to lock their cars. If residents see anything suspicious, they should contact police.

