Lawsuit filed against Springfield Township PD, officer’s estate for deadly crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Springfield Township Police Department and others in connection with the crash that killed a civilian and a police officer.

The family of 50-year-old William Dunson filed the lawsuit against the police department, Chief of Police Rick Bley, and the estate of Officer Tim Unwin.

Dunson and Unwin were both killed in a March 31 crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill.

A recently released unseen video shows the moments an officer walked up to Unwin’s car. In the video, Dunson can be seen.

The Cochran firm, which is representing the Dunson family, says Dunson was still alive when the first officers got to his car.

“He was the father who was supposed to be there with grandchildren and with future birthdays and he’s not going to be here because, from our position, because of the recklessness of someone who is partly responsible for the care of us all,” Dunson family attorney Fanon Rucker said.

The Cochran Firm says they had been in talks with Springfield Township, but those talks broke down and led to them filing suit.

The attorneys for the Dunson family said Officer Unwin was negligent on the night of the crash.

Unwin was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call before the wreck, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in April.

As Unwin was en route, he had his cruiser’s lights and sirens activated as he drove north on Hamilton Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash report shows Unwin was driving 84-mph in a 25-mph zone.

The officer was changing from the right lane to the left lane after a construction zone when he lost control of his cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unwin’s vehicle hit a concrete median in the center of the roadway, which caused his cruiser to flip and roll onto the driver’s side, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained Wednesday.

The police cruiser then went into the southbound lanes, where it collided with Dunson’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

“According to the information that we have received, [Unwin] was traveling, at one point, 84-mph in a 25-mph zone on a street where others were traveling,” Rucker stated. “He was outside of his own jurisdiction when this happened and was actually passing an officer that was inside his own jurisdiction.”

Springfield Township put out a release Thursday that recapped some of what happened on March 31, saying, “Officer Unwin responded with his lights and sirens in an effort to protect his fellow officers who were in significant danger.”

The township said they have no comment on the pending lawsuit at this time.

FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mike Allen explained why the township would decline to make any comments.

“If you say something that is wrong, it can get you in trouble either in a deposition or in trial,” Allen said. “I think the bottom line is, and I understand the public’s desire to know, but the bottom line is that there’s really not a lot in it for them. So, they play it safe and don’t say anything.”

The Cochran Firm said they are ready and willing to put this before a jury in Hamilton County.

Whether or not it gets to that point is up to Springfield Township, the firm added.

