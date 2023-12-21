Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Colerain company helping those in need with ‘Giving Fence of Warmth’

Compton Recycling in Colerain Township started hanging donated coats and clothes on its fence...
Compton Recycling in Colerain Township started hanging donated coats and clothes on its fence three weeks ago. Its twist on coat donations has helped many in need.(Staff photo)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain company’s twist on holiday giving is helping those in need keep warm.

Compton Recycling started collecting warm-weather clothes three years ago. The company hangs coats, socks, hats, scarves and gloves on a fence on its property, allowing access to warm clothes any time of day.

Drew Hughes, a manager at the company, said the fence works like the honor system. He said the company came up with the idea after seeing how many donation centers operated only during daytime hours and required people to go inside.

“This allows somebody to not have to walk into a place and say, ‘Hey, I need something,’” Hughes said.

Hughes said the company collects clothes during the year to keep supplies up for the fence when temperatures get colder.

“Whenever the winter rolls around, we’re stocked up and ready for the people that are walking by to the bus stop or anyone driving by that might need some warmth,” Hughes said.

People interested in donating coats can drop off clothes at Compton Recycling. Staff at the company bag the items in plastic see-through bags and label the bags with markers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police arrest man in Williamsburg Drive shooting case
St. Rita School for the Deaf
St. Rita School’s Grinch production a Christmas tradition
Clermont County Animal Shelter volunteer Megan Dashley said Cheddar’s emotions in the video...
Video of scared dog at Clermont County Animal Shelter sparks outcry over proximity to gun range
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says