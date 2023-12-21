Colerain company helping those in need with ‘Giving Fence of Warmth’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain company’s twist on holiday giving is helping those in need keep warm.

Compton Recycling started collecting warm-weather clothes three years ago. The company hangs coats, socks, hats, scarves and gloves on a fence on its property, allowing access to warm clothes any time of day.

Drew Hughes, a manager at the company, said the fence works like the honor system. He said the company came up with the idea after seeing how many donation centers operated only during daytime hours and required people to go inside.

“This allows somebody to not have to walk into a place and say, ‘Hey, I need something,’” Hughes said.

Hughes said the company collects clothes during the year to keep supplies up for the fence when temperatures get colder.

“Whenever the winter rolls around, we’re stocked up and ready for the people that are walking by to the bus stop or anyone driving by that might need some warmth,” Hughes said.

People interested in donating coats can drop off clothes at Compton Recycling. Staff at the company bag the items in plastic see-through bags and label the bags with markers.

