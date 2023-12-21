Coroner identifies Union Township fire victim

The video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a Union Township apartment complex.

That woman was identified as Gina Runyon, 62, of Batavia, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Runyon was transported to Mercy Hospital Anderson where she was later pronounced dead, the coroner’s sheet indicates.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at Somerset Apartments, located next to Fire Station 49.

Union Township Interim Fire Chief Mark Fyffe says an apartment resident saw the smoke and ran to the fire station yelling for help.

Flames were contained to a single apartment in the lower level of the building, but smoke did work its way around to the other units.

According to Interim Chief Mark Fyffe, an investigation indicated the fire started from smoking debris and medical oxygen that were held in the same area.

Fourteen residents were living in the building that caught fire, but they have since moved back into their homes, the interim chief said.

