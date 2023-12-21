Dry and mild Thursday ahead of weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday was the final full day of fall with the winter solstice occurring at 10:27pm Thursday.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with highs near 50º under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be dry and a great day to travel ahead of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Both Saturday will have scattered rain showers, especially in the morning and Sunday there is a small chance for rain but most of the day should be dry with highs remaining in the mid 50s. With low temperatures warmer than freezing, our chance of a White Christmas is gone.

There will be a chance for rain Christmas Day but mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Those showers will continue on and off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The El Niño pattern that brings the Ohio River Valley a mild and dry winter looks like it is becoming more organized. Typically in the December of an El Niño winter the weather is unsettled with swings of temperature, some snow and rain and possibly a big storm or two.

Once the El Niño pattern is established the main storm tracks are along the Gulf of Mexico Coast and across southern Canada. The southern storm track means more rain and much more cloud cover in the deep south depressing temperatures there. The northern storm track guides arctic air masses eastward into the North Atlantic.

The result is fairly dry and mild weather for Cincinnati. Mild means the average temperature is warmer than normal but it does NOT mean no cold air outbreaks.

