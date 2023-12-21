Family reacts after man arrested for vehicular homicide after May crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 21-year-old woman, who died in a May car crash, said the driver’s arrest brings them mixed emotions.

Julie Walker, 21, was killed in a crash on I-75 on May 16 near Lockland. The driver of the car, London Hutchins, 22, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide Tuesday.

Walker’s mother, Krystal Brown Thomas, said Hutchins’s arrest has given her mixed emotions.

“I want my daughter,” Thomas said. “This doesn’t make me happy. I’m not happy about having to put London behind bars. I’m not happy he killed my daughter. I’m not happy about my daughter not being here living out her dream.

“Overall, we just want our baby.”

Thomas said Hutchins and Walker had dated before the crash. She said there were several incidents where Hutchins was out of line with his behavior.

