Former Cincinnati councilman sentenced for bribery scheme role

Former City Councilman Jeff Pastor expected to be sentenced
By Jordan Vilines and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from earlier coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati City Councilman has been sentenced for his role in a bribery scheme.

Jeff Pastor will spend two years in federal prison following his public corruption conviction, a judge announced Thursday.

The 40-year-old must report to prison on Jan. 22 in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was convicted of accepting $55,000 in exchange for votes while serving as an elected official, court documents say.

In June, Pastor pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud and admitted to accepting bribes in exchange for official action as an elected public official.

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor arrested on federal bribery charges, feds say

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for a sentence exceeding two years in prison.

However, Pastor asked for a sentence of 12 months and one day in prison. The additional day would have made him eligible for good-time credit.

In a sentencing memorandum, his federal public defender said that prison term was “sufficient punishment” for his crime. He may also have to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

Pastor was indicted on the following charges:

  • Bribery
  • Money laundering
  • Attempted extortion
  • Conspiracy in pay-to-play scheme

The 40-year-old is the last of the three former council members to be sentenced for corruption related to their time on the city council, dating back to 2018.

