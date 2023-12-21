Contests
Ja’Marr Chase ruled out for Saturday’s game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after the Bengals beat...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after the Bengals beat the Minnesota Viking 27-24 in overtime at Paycor Stadium Saturday, December 16, 2023.(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An already banged-up Bengals team will now be without Ja’Marr Chase for Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh, head coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday.

The Bengals’ star playmaker suffered a sprained AC joint in the team’s Week 15 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He was unable to finish the game.

His status for this week’s game became uncertain following a report on Monday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said on Monday that Chase underwent an MRI. The results, according to the NFL insider, left Chase unlikely to play in the Bengals’ upcoming road game.

Coach Taylor was not so quick to rule out Chase earlier this week as he said Chase was day-to-day.

Chase is not the only Bengals star that won’t play this week.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader is out for the year after tearing a quad tendon in the game against the Vikings.

The Bengals take on the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

